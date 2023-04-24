CM Punk Was Backstage At WWE RAW, Vince McMahon Reportedly Requested Him To Leave

A very interesting name was spotted tonight at WWE RAW at the Allstate Center in Chicago.

CM Punk was backstage at RAW “for a bit” before tonight’s show, according to PWInsider.

This comes as a big surprise given that Punk and WWE have not been on good terms since he left the company in 2014. Punk is expected to return to AEW in June for the premiere of the Collision show on TNT. Punk’s only WWE-related appearance since 2014 was on Fox Sports 1, but he was hired and paid by Fox, not WWE.

Punk briefly saw Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the first time they had seen each other since 2014, according to PWInsider.

Punk also met with several WWE stars before being “eventually” asked to leave the arena. According to one source, he was probably asked to leave because he is under contract with AEW.

The same source noted that Punk was asked to leave the arena by Vince McMahon, and when he was asked to leave, he immediately said his goodbyes and left. McMahon is not backstage but has been working from home and making changes to tonight’s show remotely.