Vince McMahon Reportedly Making ‘Major Changes’ To Tonight’s WWE RAW

Even though Vince McMahon is not present backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW, he has made changes to the show for tonight.

The only thing announced for RAW is Triple H’s announcement, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, and the appearance of Bad Bunny to address Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Apparently, not much has been announced for the show because, according to PWInsider.com, several “major changes” to tonight’s RAW script have been made remotely by McMahon.

It was also stated that, while things are not quite at the level they were a few weeks ago (RAW after Mania), they appear to be on the right track.

McMahon stated on CNBC that he would not be “in the weeds” with the weekly shows’ creative, but as time passes, McMahon appears to be becoming more involved.