Jim Cornette Shares His Thoughts On Samantha Irvin’s WWE Ring Announcing, Irvin Reacts

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette talked about WWE Backlash 2024 and shared his opinions on ring announcer Samantha Irvin on his podcast.

“I will say coming good out of this match [Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton]. Samantha Irvin has sold me or, won me, or bought me. She’s got me in her camp… whatever the term is. I’m a Samantha Irvin fan now. The inflections, the facials, she’s standing there. She’s doing a good job. I wanted to praise her there.”

“They’re crazy if they were trying to tell her to tone it down because she comes off doing this more like the Bruce Buffer, the good buffer in the family, Bruce Buffer type of introduction.”

Samantha issued a response via Twitter/X:

“I appreciate this very much! Thank you, @TheJimCornette 🙏🏽.”