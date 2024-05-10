Kevin Patrick Goes Into Greater Detail About His Departure From WWE

Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) was removed from his position as a WWE Smackdown announcer in January 2024, and it was later confirmed that WWE had released Patrick.

During an appearance on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, Egan commented on his WWE run, which conflicts with his soccer work.

“Football was always going to win. If there was ever a collision — and there was one on the horizon, very clearly on the horizon. You know, if I’m in Boise, Idaho on a Friday night, for example, doing SmackDown, how am I going to be in the studio in New York at 1 p.m. on a Saturday? And this was coming. I also wasn’t their long-term guy. They need someone who’s all in. Michael Cole has missed two shows in 27 years. And they deserve more. That chair deserves more, you know? So for me, it was time. I wanted to leave.

It got to a place where — I had a chat with Michael Cole weeks before and I said, ‘Look, if there’s a thinking here that I move on, fine. I’m good. Let’s hug it out. Let’s be on our way.’ I still talk to Michael Cole on the phone. When we went through with the release and everything else, I told him he’s the best boss I ever had. And I stand by that. He’s a tremendous guy and everyone I worked with was great. It’s a chapter in your life. I wasn’t overly upset about it at all, I don’t think they were. I think it worked out for the best for the product on TV and for me. I’m all in on what I’m doing now, and I love it. But when WWE’s in Atlanta, I’ll pop down and I’ll say hello to some friends.”

You can check out his appearance below: