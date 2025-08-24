Drew McIntyre Reveals One WWE Moment He Wishes He Could Take Back

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with The West Sport about various topics, including a moment from his career that he wishes he could take back due to the pain it caused him.

McIntyre mentioned that it was his Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton in 2020. This match took place inside the WWE Thunderdome and did not have a live crowd in attendance because it occurred during the pandemic.

McIntyre said, “It’s off to the next and the only person that remembers certain things is you and your body and you gotta be strategic. We take those huge falls. I fell off the Hell in a Cell one time against Randy Orton in 2020 during the pandemic. We just had the screens there. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life. I fell and I legitimately thought I broke my back and my neck and I bit through the middle of my tongue… I was spitting out blood left and right. If I could take that one back, because in hindsight, they don’t really replay much from that year, which it sucks, because that was me finishing my story at WrestleMania.”

