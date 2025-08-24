Eric Bischoff Weighs In On The Undertaker’s Behind The Scenes Role In AAA

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on his 83 Weeks podcast, including The Undertaker’s behind-the-scenes role in AAA.

Bischoff said, “I think Undertaker, like a lot of guys who reach the peak — or in most cases, near the peak. But in Undertaker’s case he not only reached the peak, he got his own personalized zip code there for a couple of decades. But when you reach that level and then you have to walk away from it, that’s when you develop a different appreciation and a different interest, even perhaps, in the business. Because while Undertaker — I don’t know, we haven’t talked about this. I’m just — my impression from afar But when a guy like Undertaker, being highly involved in the industry for such a long time and then walking away from it.”

He continued, “Even if, I’m sure an Undertaker’s case, he’s very happy physically to walk away from it. But his heart is still in it, right? His mind is still going. He’s still thinking, he’s still creating. But now he’s doing it for other people instead of himself. And when you get to the point when you’re in that transition, speaking for myself, you really begin to appreciate other aspects of the business. And I think that’s what this is.”

On Undertaker wanting to contribute:

“I think this is Undertaker, who’s highly motivated, wants to contribute. He’s got great instincts, something that’s often overlooked in a discussion about who’s the best at whatever, right? Behind the scenes, in front of the camera, doesn’t matter. Most of those people, the one common denominator they have is instinct, and it’s rare. Undertaker has it. And now he’s able to take all those decades of experience and engage in something that’s completely different than he’s ever done before. I think it’s freaking awesome, and it’s going to bring more eyes. It’s going to bring more attention to that product. So hats off to everybody.”

