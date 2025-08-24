WWE NXT Heatwave Preview For Tonight (8/24/2025): Lowell, MA.

WWE Heatwave goes down tonight!

The WWE NXT special event emanates from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium from Lowell, Massachusetts, starting at 6/5c with the pre-show, which leads into the main show at 8/7c.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s special event:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

* Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState (NXT Tag Titles)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice (NXT Women’s Title Eliminator)

* Chelsea Green & Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele & Tavion Heights

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Title)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Heatwave results.