John Cena Reveals He Is A Fan Of Anime

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena spoke with Wired about various topics, including his appreciation for anime and his favorite series, which is an older title.

Cena said, “I do, but again, not a lot of free time. So, the last anime I saw was ‘Fist Of The North Star’.”

He continued, “It’s such a cool movie, it’s about like a post-apocalyptic society of martial arts superheroes. It’s kind of like pro wrestling, if there was a post-apocalyptic WWE universe.”

Cena added, “Yeah, it’s an oldie but a goodie.”

