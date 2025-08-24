Solo Sikoa Says He Was Thrown Into The Deep End After Bloodline Split

WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa spoke with TV Insider about various topics, including the comparisons between the MFT and the Bloodline.

Sikoa said, “This family here, they listen. They don’t disobey me for the fifth time. I know I have more family coming in all the time. We’re all built like heavy-hitters. We’re all powerful, scary guys I have in my family. They are willing to follow orders.”

On WWE continuing to give him opportunities:

“I’m in the deep end. I was thrown into the deep waters where it was like sink or swim. After the first year, I’ve been swimming. I was in the room with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and just sitting under that Learning Tree. Then when it became my time to shine, the company gave me the opportunity with the “Tribal Chief” character, I made it work the best I could. I think I did a great job.”

On his facial expressions and comedic timing:

“Man, that’s how we act. My brothers and I, when we get a chance to be ourselves, that’s how we really are. Even more so. I try not to give too much out there at once, but little by little, you’re seeing more of that.”