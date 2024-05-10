Exclusive: EC3 Opens Up About His Time In WWE, Being NWA Champion, What’s Next For Him, More

In the latest exclusive interview with PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@Scott44Mitchell), EC3 (@therealec3) sits down to talk about winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, starting up Exodus, switching from WWE to NWA, and so much more. You can watch the complete interview below:

What does it mean for you to be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and represent the NWA?

“I am a top man and should be a top man in every company I go to, and I have been the top man in every company I’ve been to, besides WWE but that’s okay. It means everything. It didn’t settle in until after I won it, like the history, the legacy, and the lineage of what I possessed at that moment. Before that, I was laser-focused on the business and making the right moves to get into that position. Having that title means everything, where the company is, what it can be, what I want us to be, what I’m leading us to be. Being the flag bearer, holding that title, and re-establishing its worth, and its dominance over the wrestling scene is a heavy burden, but I have no problem carrying it and I’m enjoying every second of it. It’s a possessive power. I can see myself never wanting to give it up, and I’ll have to be killed to get it off me. We’ll see what happens, but I love being the champion.”

You won it from Tyrus, someone you told quite the story with back in the TNA days as well. What was it like to work with him again in his retirement match?

“Tyrus and I have a story beyond what is seen on TV. We grew up together in FCW and knew each other for a very long time. We’ve been cordial, enemies, and friends, and still, to this day I’m sometimes on his podcast. Working with Tyrus is a great honor, for anyone whose career has had success, to be their final match means something. When I look at how mine will end, sometimes I’m looking for who will be the right person to have that honor to defeat me. It’s huge. The story was good. We didn’t try to wrestle a match, I wanted to have a Greek tragedy, that was my idea. I wish we could have delved into it better. I wish we had all the bells and whistles of WWE to dive into that story. To have FCW footage, and stuff like that, from season four of NXT to IMPACT when he was my heavy, to have him by my side for so long to now split apart. He was my final match at IMPACT actually, as well. Great honor, passing the torch he said something very special to me. Someday if someone is lucky enough, I’ll do the same thing for them. He gets a lot of scrutiny because of stupid politics, but I don’t think wrestling fans know the true love, passion, admiration, and devotion he has to this business, and still has. He’s a student of the game, has a lot of love and respect for this business, and more power to him.”

At NWA 74, you made your NWA debut against Mims. What was it like to make your NWA debut and work with Mims?

“At this point, I truly enjoy the aspect of working with the young up-and-comers. Like with Tyrus and myself with a lot of the top guys in WWE, and some of the top guys in WWE who jumped to AEW. We had the great benefit of moving through this system like FCW and having the knowledge of Dr. Tom, Dusty Rhodes, Norman Smiley, and Billy Gunn. There are endless names. That tree is with us now, and it’s hard to pass it on to younger talent until you get in the ring with them. What we know, and what we were taught, by great veterans in WWE like Cena or Orton, those guys passed a lot on to us and that we get to now give back. Working with Mims in that aspect was cool. Sorry, he thought he was going to win but I do not lose. It was cool to debut, it’s cool to be a part of the NWA. William (Corgan) and I have a storied history. There was almost a chance I was going to be there initially, but I ended up going to WWE instead. It was a long time coming, because we have a like-mind on certain things, and it was meant to be this way.”

What was it like switching gears from WWE to NWA?

“This is before the new regime which credit where it’s due, WWE has been really good lately since Vince left. In the past, it was very controlled, and tyrannical in a way. One man was in charge of everything and didn’t know what was going on half the time, the other half of the time his mind was completely vacant. He lost it. Everything was super controlled, and everyone was super job-scared. The ability to create within yourself wasn’t there. “Hey, here’s a script,” “Oh, do you mind if I do this,” “No, you have to say and do exactly that,” “Why, I’d never say—” “It doesn’t matter.” Everyone was walking on eggshells and bending a knee so to speak. Right now, a lot of talents are getting over because, within the confines, the amazing new tools they have, the new era of agents, the new creative, a lot of people are thriving now because they’re giving guidelines more than rules. Coming to NWA from that system, I was allowed to be who I wanted to be and presented under the vision of WPC. He’s a musician, nobody told him how to play his songs, and he knows that. That’s the cool thing about having a creative as your boss. Here’s what we have to get, show me how to get there. I love being able to control my narrative now. Nobody is ever going to compete with the WWE, but with the NWA, we can make noise. There’s no reason we can’t have as good as show.”

Before “Nuff Said,” you officially signed with NWA. What was it like to officially sign with the NWA and work that show against Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)?

“When I walked in the door, I was there. Contracts, none of that matters to me. When I stepped foot in the NWA, I knew this was a place I could thrive, lead, and help, and this was also a place that could help me. This is a place we can take to the next level if everything falls into place. Signing a line or being a per-appearance guy was kind of negligible, I was already committed regardless. When we began talking, knowing the ideas, I was committed.”

What was it like to defend your NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Thom Latimer back in October at Samhain?

“We freaking brought it. Thom is one of the best in-ring people in the world. Part of the inspiration for me coming here was seeing him. I thought to myself, can I shed some light on how good this guy is? He had a troubled past, and kind of got thrown away. There’s something about the accolades that don’t come with a guy who’s 6’3, looks like a movie star, jacked out of his mind, where people don’t resonate with his work rate online. I can guarantee he’s one of the best wrestlers in this world. I’m very proud of that match. Cardona is another guy I despise but love working with. He pushes himself out of his comfort zone, he’s very creative, completely self-made, and is killing it short of his pec falling off. Sorry buddy, but it’ll come back. When it does, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Recently, you got to put your title on the line against Silas Mason at hard times. What was that match like for you, working with another one of the top up-and-comers in the NWA?

“He’s going to be on the radar. Hell of a young talent. He’s obscenely intellectual which you wouldn’t think. He’s a very unique person. Defending against him was very difficult. He will have his time soon for sure. I think he needs some more time in the ring against some veterans. I think he should pack his bags and go do six months in Japan and just throw people on their heads for a few months. I think that could make him the monster and the killer he’s destined to be. When he comes back I’ll be waiting for him.”

Coming up, NWA has The Crockett Cup on May 18th and NWA 76 on August 31st. What are your thoughts heading into those two big shows?

“The Crockett Cup, I have a title defense against Sam Adonis. I know a little bit about him. He was in the FCW system. He was another guy who didn’t let anyone tell him what he could do, or how to live his life. He went and found himself in a different country. He made a lot of waves in Mexico. We’re going to be close to Mexico in Dallas, so I’m granting him a title match to see what he has. It’s going to be exciting for sure. NWA 76 is in Philadelphia, so I’ll run the Rocky steps at my entrance. It’s going to be a big show, going back to the 2300 Arena. Ironically enough it’s the 30th anniversary almost to the day when Shane Douglas through the NWA Championship down and declared ECW. There’s some historical context I wouldn’t mind revisiting ahead of 76.”

What are your thoughts on seeing NWA coming up to Philadelphia and branching out of the states they usually are in?

“Philly is a rabid, dire fanbase I love getting in front of. Booed or cheered, it doesn’t matter to me, as long as they’re not indifferent, and they treat nothing with indifference. I was briefly in the 2300 Arena with Ring of Honor during the pandemic. But it didn’t have the right feeling due to all the circumstances. So, going back there will be cool. What can be said that can’t already be said? They threw snowballs at Santa Claus. I always wanted someone to throw their urine at me, maybe it’ll happen there. Hopefully not. But rabid fanbase for wrestling, so hopefully bringing the NWA brand resonates and they check out a great wrestling show at the 2300 Arena. It’s going to be can’t miss.”

What made you want to start Exodus Pro Wrestling, and now the school at Exo Pro?

“Naïve, insanity, taking on too much. The promotion is the vision I had for CYN before it was outsourced, corrupted, thrown under the bus, and lied about. So, I wanted to create a platform for young talent that is truly capable, truly driven, and truly wants it. That’s always something I wanted to do. I wanted to create a place that is not going to be a competitive TV deal with NWA, TNA, WWE, AEW, but that tier place talent can go to be who’s next. I’m good at putting people in good positions to succeed on a card. All of our shows have been good. The content I’ve been holding tight because I want to distribute it properly from the beginning. I wanted to create something I wish I had. We were able to become one of the first territories with the NWA alignment. It gave us three big letters to put there right off the bat which was cool. What I’m proud of is the amount of bought-in, aspiring talents that are unique, character-based, driven, great workers, look like studs, and athletes, and just being a spot someone can go to that makes it look like they’re on the come up.”

Looking ahead, what’s next?

“I don’t know. A lot of people need to step up. I’m looking around and just thinking that I beat everyone. Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox both wait in the wings. But as far as the younger talent goes, Colby Corino catches my interest. Joe Alonzo, Thrillbilly, Kerry Morton, and Alex Taylor all catch my interest too. They’re all really good. But do they have what it takes to become great? So, finding out with that. I’m sure I’ll run into Thom Latimer again, and I plan on beating him every time. 3 years and 33 days is how long I want to hold the title. Upon that, I will go off into the abyss never to be seen again.”