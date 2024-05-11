Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul Set For WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024

The main event for the next WWE premium live event is set.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA., SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis kicked off the show.

Aldis brought out WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes to inform him of his opponent for his next title defense.

It was announced that Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Universal Championship in a champion versus champion showdown against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at the upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is scheduled for May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.