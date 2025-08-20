LA Knight Officially Moved To The WWE RAW Roster

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight, who has been appearing on Monday Night RAW recently due to his rivalry with The Vision, has officially been moved to the red brand.

He is now listed as a RAW superstar on WWE.com.

Knight is set to compete in the World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

He will face current World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, and “Main Event” Jey Uso.