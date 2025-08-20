WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Roxanne Perez As Next Women’s World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including Naomi’s promo from last Monday’s RAW.

Ray said, “One of the issues that I have with women’s wrestling across the board, and I’ve discussed this with you, is it seems like every woman thinks she’s the baddest bitch on the block. But when Naomi talks, I believe she’s the baddest bitch on the block.”

He continued, “She’s got it going. It’s the tone, it’s the words she uses, it’s everything about her. She’s so believable to me. When she spoke last night about, ‘I’m gonna give you heifers nine months and some change to do whatever you want with this championship but when I come back, even if I’m holding my baby and breastfeeding,’ I was like, she’s serious. I could see her, in the middle of the ring, holding a baby and beating the crap out of another girl.”

Who is his leading candidate to become the next Women’s World Champion:

“Roxanne Perez. Don’t know why, but that’s the name that popped into my head.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.