Viewership Numbers For August 11 Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the episode of WWE RAW that aired on August 11th averaged 2.8 million viewers, resulting in a total of 5.3 million hours watched that week.

This represents a decrease of 6.67% from the previous week, which had 3 million viewers and 6.1 million hours viewed. However, viewership was higher than the 2.7 million from two weeks prior.

Aside from the previous week, this was the best performance for the show since the episode on June 9th, which attracted 2.9 million viewers. That week’s episode of RAW ranked #7 among English-language TV shows.

The show made it into the top 10 for the week in 17 countries, including Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and New Zealand. Since its debut on Netflix at the start of the year, RAW has averaged 2.966 million views per week for new episodes.

This particular episode featured a tag team match headlined by “The Mega Star” LA Knight and “The Best in the World” CM Punk, who faced off against The Vision, comprised of “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.