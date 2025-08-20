ESPN Names August 21 “National ESPN App Day” For Launch Of ESPN DTC App

ESPN issued the following:

August 21 Proclaimed “National ESPN App Day” in Recognition of Launch of ESPN DTC and Enhanced ESPN App

In recognition of the launch of ESPN DTC and the enhanced ESPN App, Thursday, Aug. 21, has been proclaimed “National ESPN App Day” by the National Day Archives.

On Aug. 21, ESPN will launch its new direct-to-consumer streaming service and a set of new features on an enhanced ESPN App, making ESPN’s full suite of 12 networks and services available directly to fans for the first time ever.

ESPN DTC and the enhanced ESPN App will be a powerful combination designed to deliver a more personalized and dynamic viewing experience to fans on mobile and connected TV devices.

The ESPN App will deliver updated multiview options, integrated game stats, betting information, fantasy sports and commerce, along with a personalized SportsCenter For You. The new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App, whether they subscribe directly to ESPN or through a traditional pay TV package.

ESPN will celebrate National ESPN App Day and the launch across its platforms and externally.

About National Day Archives

National Day Archives is the premier platform for discovering, celebrating, and creating official National Days. With a massive online collection of National Days in the world, we provide individuals, organizations, and brands the opportunity to establish meaningful days that are permanently recorded in history.