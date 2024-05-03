Backstage News On WWE Booking Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles At Backlash

Cody Rhodes will defend his undisputed WWE Universal title against AJ Styles at the 2024 Backlash: France PLE.

Rhodes is a strong betting favorite for retaining his title.

In response to Backlash appearing to be a predictable show, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that the creative idea is to award wins to the new champions.

Additionally, Meltzer wrote that Paul “Triple H” Levesque “made the decision to not go in the direction of a hot challenger who is over big, but instead go with a challenger that on paper may provide the best match.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Meltzer also noted the following:

“Rhodes has no real big-time direction until Rock and Roman Reigns are back in the picture. The other biggest star on the brand is Randy Orton, but they’re doing nothing to tease anything in that direction.”