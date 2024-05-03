WWE Announcers Undergoing Major Change Behind The Scenes

WWE’s announcer department is undergoing significant changes.

According to PWInsider, Michael Cole will reduce his responsibilities in order to focus solely on his on-camera work as the lead announcer for Monday Night Raw and PLE events. Cole held a lead management position for several years, assisting in the management of the company’s other announcers.

Cole has talked for years about wanting to reduce some of his responsibilities, and the recent change is said to be his decision.

Sue Cundaro will take over the behind-the-scenes duties of managing the announcers. She has been with the company for a long time and has previously worked with Cole to manage the announcers, so she is not new to the role.