Grayson Waller Discusses The Chances Of A WrestleMania In UK, Doing Shoey On WWE TV

WWE star Grayson Waller recently spoke with Bodyslam.net on a number of topics including the chances of a WrestleMania taking place in the UK.

Waller said, “Yeah, I think I’ve made my thoughts very clear about what I think about England, and especially as an Australian, I guess being Irish is kind of similar. Like, I’m not a fan, and I think that guy was just doing everything he can to get re-elected. You know, that’s a pretty cool thing. ‘Hey, I’m going to bring WrestleMania to London,’ but I think he’s very similar to John Cena. Sometimes they just say things. We’re not going there. We’re going to proper places where the wrestlers actually want to be.”

On getting approval to do a shoey at Elimination Chamber:

“I guess approval is a difficult word, but having to explain it to Shawn Michaels, who was the first guy that I had to talk to about it, was incredibly difficult, just because it sounds like such a crazy thing, but obviously it is such a popular thing in Australia, such a popular thing with Australian athletes, it’s kind of become a part of our celebration so Shawn was very confused but full credit to him he trusted me when I said that this is a thing I promise you he’s like you’re not messing with me I was like ‘Shawn I’m telling you the shoey it’s a big thing in Australia they’ll enjoy it!’, and I think it kind of got proven when we were in Australia and we kind of saw the popularity of it. So now I think I need to do it more on the main roster and now with the championship, I might. I feel like I’m on a winning streak. Yeah, I’m going to have to go with some red wine. It’s going to be interesting having red wine in my shoe. But that’s it. We’re in France. Oui, oui.”

You can check out Waller’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)