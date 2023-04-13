Update On FTR’s New Contract And Their Plans To Retire After Current Run

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR plan to retire within the next several years.

Tony Schiavone will interview FTR on this week’s taped AEW Rampage episode. During the interview, it was mentioned that their new AEW contracts are for four years, tying them to the company until early 2027.

Cash Wheeler also stated that he and Dax Harwood intend to leave the ring when their contracts expire.

FTR made their surprise return at AEW Revolution on March 5, where they faced former champions The Gunns after their Fatal 4 Way title defense, after being granted a hiatus for several months earlier in the year by AEW President Tony Khan. The segment concluded with FTR hitting the Big Rig on The Gunns. On the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR defeated The Gunns in a Careers vs. Titles match.

Harwood confirmed on this week’s FTR Podcast episode that he and Wheeler have re-signed with AEW. He stated that staying with AEW was best for him, Wheeler, and their families, but the relationship with Khan was also a factor in their decision to sign with AEW.

There is currently no word on what is planned for FTR in the future, but we will keep you updated.

