Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 4/14/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the April 14 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Full spoilers are below:

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defeated Best Friends

* Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR about their new contracts. They said they will retire after these four-year deals are up

* Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated Manscout Jake Manning, Luther, Serpentico and Angelico

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Emi Sakura. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Grey came out mid-match, then Grey was sent to attack Taya after the match. Taya fought her off and hit Road to Valhalla, but then Jade hit the ring and fought with Taya, allowing Grey to drop her from behind. Jade hit Taya with Jaded, then left

* Jungle Boy defeated Shawn Spears

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show will begin as soon as the NBA game ends.