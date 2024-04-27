Backstage Update On Sammy Guevara’s Absence From AEW

All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara was given a suspension from the company a couple of months ago because he did not follow the concussion protocols in a match he had against Jeff Hardy on an episode of AEW Rampage a few months back.

Hardy was knocked out after Guevara accidentally landed on his head on a shooting star splash, but when the referee told both wrestlers to “Go Home” Guevara still hit Jeff Hardy with his GTH finisher. Guevara did compete in one more matchup after the incident, but has been on the shelf since.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Guevara is still out of in-ring action due to the suspension, but there’s no word yet when Guevara’s suspension will be up and when he can make his return to the company.