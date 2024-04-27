Warner Bros. Discovery Happy With AEW’s TV Ratings Despite Competition From NBA And NHL

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew a total of 683,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 key demographic, which was a massive drop from the previous week and the lowest viewership AEW has had since 2021, but there is no cause for concern from AEW and especially from Warner Bros. Discovery.

PWInsider.com reports that Warner Bros. Discovery was actually quite happy with AEW’s viewership and demo rating this past Wednesday night despite it going head-to-head with the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. The report also says that the NBA aired on TNT, which was basically part of the family. AEW Dynamite still managed to finish #6 overall on the night in the key demo, with the only other network it trailed being ESPN’s coverage of the NHL.

It was then mentioned on the report that AEW Dynamite aired at 5PM PST live in the West Coast rather than its traditional time at 8PM PST. The airing on TBS also had some technical issues, which is said to have come from the TBS side rather than the AEW side.