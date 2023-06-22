Update On Goldberg Potentially Working With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bill Goldberg is now a free agent after his WWE contract expired.

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned Goldberg possibly working for his company in the future during a media call to promote the 2023 Forbidden Door PPV event.

Regarding Goldberg possibly being Sting and Darby Allin’s mystery partner at the PPV, Khan stated the following:

“I have had nice conversations with Bill about being involved with AEW at times. It’s a good thought. I don’t know if it would be the perfect fit for who Sting and Darby are going to bring to Collision this weekend, but I also want to leave all the doors open for them and their partner for Forbidden Door. It would ideally be somebody that would step in and be a good fit for the Forbidden Door show. Bill Goldberg is a legend in pro wrestling, one of the biggest names in the sport, and I have certainly had nice conversations with him at times. As for who Sting and Darby bring in this weekend, there have been a lot of guesses, and a lot of them have been more in line with New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest names. Goldberg has gone over and competed in New Japan too. I’ve had nice talks with Bill about doing things with AEW, and that’s probably all I can say.”



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)