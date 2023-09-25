Update On Jon Moxley’s Recovery From A Concussion

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Title took place last week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. However, Moxley was injured and had to change the finish on the fly.

Fenix won the championship in the match after hitting Moxley with a dive. As Fenix covered Moxley, referee Rick Knox called the count. He lasted two and a half minutes. Fenix hit another move as the referee counted fast, emphasizing that this was not supposed to be the end.

Moxley suffered a mild concussion during the fight, as PWMania.com previously reported. Dave Meltzer discussed the injury on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that Moxley is said to be doing well.

He said, “Moxley is okay. I don’t know when he’s going to come back. He’s got to pass protocols. He’s not feeling any weirdness or anything like that. There’s nothing of grave concern. It’s just a question of when he can pass and, you know, whatever.”

