Update On Liv Morgan’s Recovery From Her Shoulder Injury

Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan during the July 24th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW. Ripley eventually wrapped Morgan’s arm in a chair and stomped on it twice. Morgan, who had recently returned from a shoulder injury, was thought to have been legitimately injured again, and the angle was designed to keep her off television.

Raquel Rodriguez gave an update on Morgan’s recovery from a shoulder injury in an interview with DallasNews.com.

She said, “Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine.”