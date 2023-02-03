Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return

Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE.

Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.

Jax’s future with WWE is unknown. Jax was given a new t-shirt by WWE, but she is still listed as a “alumni” on the company’s official website. Jax has scheduled appearances under her real name Lina Fanene for March 10th and 11th.