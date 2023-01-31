Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status

Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE.

Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.

When she showed up at the Rumble, everyone assumed she was back for good. That, however, may not be the case.

Jax is being promoted under her given name for her appearance at The Big Horror Event on March 10 and 11. The graphic below says “FKA Nia Jax,” implying she is not allowed to use the WWE ring name because she is not under contract.

In addition, unlike Chelsea Green, who also returned to the company at the Rumble, her profile on WWE.com is still in the alumni section.

It’s always possible that this is an old graphic because it was released the night of the Rumble, and she is still signed with WWE, and the company is allowing her to complete her commitments.