WWE Hyping Big Announcement For Saturday, CM Punk Set For Backlash: France Pre-Show

The road to WWE Backlash: France continues to wind down.

With that in mind, the news related to the next WWE premium live event on the 2024 calendar continues to surface, the latest of which is the hosts for the WWE Backlash: France Kickoff Show.

Ahead of the WWE Backlash: France PLE at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France on Saturday, May 4, 2024, it has been revealed that CM Punk and Big E. will be reprising their roles as co-hosts for the pre-show, the same spot they filled for this year’s two-night WrestleMania XL PLE.

CM Punk and Big E. will join fellow host Jackie Redmond on the panel for the official pre-show for tomorrow afternoon’s WWE Backlash: France PLE in Lyon-Décines.

Additionally, WWE is expected to make a WrestleMania-related announcement, presumed to be the location announcement for next year’s WrestleMania 41 two-night PLE.

