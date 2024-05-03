Rikishi Releases Hip-Hop Diss Track Aimed At Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

Rikishi is showing off his modern-day mic skills.

No, not the promo type of mic skills.

The hip-hop kind.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi Fatu released a Hulk Hogan rap diss track dedicated to The Iron Sheik called “Sultan” via his official X account on Friday.

“Hip Hop music has always been apart of my life,” Rikishi wrote. “When I started my wrestling journey, I always had a tape playing in the car on the road from city to city. As I start this new adventure in music, I wanted to pay homage to the hip hop and reggae artists that motivated me throughout the years.”

He continued, “During my run as ‘The Sultan’, I was managed by the legendary Hall of Famer, The Iron Sheik. We bonded during that time learning about each other’s cultures and lifestyles. A few years later, I let him hear a song called ‘Lean Back’ by Fat Joe and the Terror Squad. Sheik was amazed by the Middle Eastern sound and it was one of my favorite songs to jam to on the road. In honor of him, Big Uce returns as The Sultan and going after one of his sworn enemies. R.I.P. Sheiky Baby. Thank you to Frankie Braggadocio, 1m.valentine and Hieranarchy Media Group for helping me put this one together.”