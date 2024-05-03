Report: WWE Releases Ten Wrestlers

The latest round of WWE cuts have arrived.

PWInsiderElite.com was first to report the news on Friday afternoon that there has been a growing fear amongst NXT talent that roster cuts are coming, and it appears those fears were warranted, as today, they began.

WWE has released Drew Gulak, as well as nine additional NXT talents, including Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Darrell Mason, Vlad Pavlenko, Kiyah Saint, Valentina Feroz, as well as Emmamaria Diaz and Keyshawn Leflore, both of whom are featured on the WWE: Next Gen series on Roku.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding WWE cuts continues to surface.