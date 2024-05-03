Triple H Comments On Ricochet’s WWE Speed Title Win, New Tournament Announced

The first-ever WWE Speed Champion has been crowned.

As advertised, WWE held a special second episode of WWE Speed on X on Friday, May 3, 2024.

During the 5/3 episode, the finals of the WWE Speed Championship Tournament took place, and saw Ricochet defeat Johnny Gargano to become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

On next week’s episode of WWE Speed on X on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, a new tournament will kick off, with the winner earning the first shot at WWE Speed Champion Ricochet.

Following the tourney finals earlier today, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to comment on Ricochet becoming the first WWE Speed Champion.

“You always remember the first to ever do it,” Levesque wrote via his official X account. “Nobody defines ‘speed’ like Ricochet. Congratulations to Ricochet on adding another title reign to his legacy and becoming the first-ever WWE Speed Champion.”