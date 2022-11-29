Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series.

As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.

F4Wonline.com noted in an update that the story is accurate in the sense that Reigns was upset after being “popped” by Owens at one point. Reigns was slapped by Owens during the incident.

Reigns had visible bruising under his left eye, and there was speculation about a possible broken eardrum, but this has yet to be confirmed.

According to the original report, there is no real heat between Owens and Reigns coming out of the weekend. While Reigns was upset, the situation had blown over twenty minutes later, and there were no lingering issues, according to the update.

Reigns was supposed to appear with Paul Heyman at the post-Survivor Series press conference, but Sami Zayn took his place.

The WWE Royal Rumble in January is rumored to feature Owens vs. Reigns for the title.