Update On Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status, Attends Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender Event (Photo)

Scorpio Sky hasn’t wrestled since losing the AEW TNT Title to former champion Wardlow on AEW Dynamite on July 6. While it was thought in late November that Sky would be returning to the ring soon, there is still no word on when he might.

Sky attended Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event in Las Vegas on February 24, but he hasn’t been to many AEW events recently. Sky’s absence from the January 11 Dynamite from Los Angeles, where he is from, surprised some in AEW.

He is still in good health. The veteran pro wrestler had been dealing with a leg injury in the months leading up to his absence, but it was confirmed in late November that he had been medically cleared to compete for quite some time. Sky was still away at the time because AEW had no creative plans for him. Sky was backstage for a Dynamite episode last summer after losing the title, and he filmed material that did not air.

Sky was part of the “Men of The Year” tag team with Ethan Page when he last appeared in AEW, along with Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant.

He has several years left on his AEW contract after signing a five-year contract extension in late 2021. Sky is an AEW Original, having been with the company since its inception.

Sky hasn’t tweeted since July 6, after the loss to Wardlow, with the exception of an NBA-related post in January.

“To my supporters, thank you! To my detractors, thank you! I’ll see you all later. #AEWDynamite,” he wrote on July 6.

That tweet is included below, as well as a backstage photo of Sky with Impact’s Chris Bey and indie star Rich Homie Sho at No Surrender: