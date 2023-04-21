Update On Speculation About Bill Goldberg Possibly Working For AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bill Goldberg stated in an interview this week that “anything and everything is an option” for his wrestling future as a free agent. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gary Roif, an Israeli wrestling promoter, expressed interest in promoting a Goldberg match in Israel.

Meltzer wrote the following about Goldberg potentially working with Tony Khan and AEW:

“My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway, but Goldberg made so much money for so few matches in his WWE deal, reportedly $2 million for each of his Saudi Arabia matches, and for AEW, that kind of money per match simply isn’t cost-effective.”

AEW world champion MJF tweeted about Goldberg considering a “farewell” tour. MJF tweeted “I’d beat the living sh*t out of this roided up jew” before deleting it.