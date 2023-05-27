Update On Steve Maclin Following Bloody Impact Under Siege Main Event, Scott D’Amore Goes Through Flaming Table

Steve Maclin retained the Impact World Title over PCO in a bloody main event at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event.

Several weapons were used during the match, including steel chairs, ring steps, a cookie sheet, cinder blocks, and a sledgehammer, as well as a staple gun to PCO’s mouth. Maclin used a cookie sheet to knock PCO to the ground earlier in the match. Maclin then attempted a suicide dive, but PCO intercepted him with the cookie sheet. Maclin immediately began pouring blood and did so until the show went off-air.

PWInsider confirmed that Maclin was busted open the hard way and in a big way. He was being examined backstage by medics, but no further update is available as of this writing.

During the post-match segment, Maclin challenged Impact President Scott D’Amore to keep his word and wrap the Impact World Title around his waist. D’Amore followed through on his promise, then turned to watch Maclin leave. Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray then came from behind to choke D’Amore with a belt. Bully called Maclin to the ringside area and told him to get the table. Maclin stated that he admires Bully’s way of thinking. Bully took out lighter fluid and attempted to light the table on fire, but Matt Rehwoldt rushed in to intervene. Bully threw Rehwoldt down and doused him in lighter fluid. PCO then returned to the ring, but was double-teamed by Bully and Maclin.

D’Amore was put through the flaming table by Bully and Maclin after the Motor City Machine Guns also failed to make the save. Bully then got in D’Amore’s face and taunted him, telling him that D’Amore will never get him out of Impact and that he’s here to bring D’Amore and the entire company down. After Bully raised Maclin’s hand in victory, Under Siege went off the air with Bully and Maclin celebrating.

The following are highlights from Friday night's main event at London, Ontario, Canada's Western Fair District Agriplex: