Update On The Passing Of Japanese Wrestling Legend Yutaka Yoshie

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Japanese pro wrestling legend Yutaka Yoshie competed in a match for AJPW this past weekend and was rushed to the hospital immediately following the match because he felt ill. The promotion then informed Yoshie’s family a few hours later that he had passed away at the age of 50.

Tokyo Sports recently released a statement from Yoshie’s family, revealing that the wrestling legend had passed away due to arteriosclerosis, a condition that narrows the arteries.

You can check out the statement below, which has already been translated:

“The bereaved family explained that the cause of death was due to arteriosclerosis and said it is not caused by a professional wrestling match, so please don’t worry about it.”

Prior to his tragic passing, Yoshie had worked for companies like NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, ZERO-ONE, AJPW, and more.