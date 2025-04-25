PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Full Line-Up For Super Strong Style 16 2025

LONDON, UK – 24 April 2025 – PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to unveil the full line-up for this year’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament, set to electrify the Electric Ballroom in Camden across the Bank Holiday weekend, Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May 2025.

This prestigious single-elimination tournament – the ninth of its kind – will feature 16 of the finest wrestlers from around the world, each battling for a future shot at the PROGRESS Men’s World Championship.

Kid Lykos II

Tate Mayfairs

Charles Crowley

Simon Miller

Michael Oku

In a blockbuster headline match set for Monday 5th May, reigning PROGRESS Men’s World Champion Luke Jacobs will defend his title against the enigmatic former champion, Cara Noir. With history, pride and gold on the line, this match promises to be a show-stealing encounter between two of the most compelling figures in British wrestling today, both of whom are coming off fantastic matches in Las Vegas last week.

Also, Rhio has laid down a dramatic challenge to Nina Samuels for the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship. In a declaration that has stunned fans, Rhio has vowed to leave PROGRESS Wrestling forever if she fails to reclaim the title. Will this high-stakes showdown will take place too?

Event Details:

Dates: Sunday 4th & Monday 5th May 2025

Venue: Electric Ballroom, Camden, London

Tickets: Available now via the PROGRESS Wrestling website and the DICE app.

Don’t miss a moment of the action as the best in the business collide for glory, legacy and the future of PROGRESS Wrestling.