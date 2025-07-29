Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For Bloodsport XIV During SummerSlam Weekend

MMA legend Josh Barnett has announced that WWE star Pete Dunne will face Jonathan Gresham in a singles match at his Bloodsport XIV event on Saturday, August 2nd, during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Barnett wrote, “Two of Pro Wrestling’s most dangerous grapplers are set to clash at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIV.

He continued, “Refined in skills and holds but possessing the blunt viciousness needed when skill is not enough. These two are set to tear down the house and one another. Pete Dunne takes on Jonathan Gresham”