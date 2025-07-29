Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On Hot Ones

First We Feast has officially announced that Cody Rhodes, the reigning 2025 King of the Ring and WWE’s top babyface, will appear on this week’s episode of Hot Ones. The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday at 11 AM ET, just ahead of the highly anticipated two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Cody will join host Sean Evans to take on the infamous Wings of Death Challenge, featuring hot sauces with escalating Scoville levels. Along the way, Rhodes will field questions about his WWE journey, career highs, and preview his Street Fight against John Cena set for Night 2 of SummerSlam.

Hot Ones has become a go-to platform for high-profile stars to connect with fans in a raw and humorous way. Rhodes follows in the footsteps of other WWE Superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, and more, who have taken on the hot wing gauntlet either on the main show or the spinoff series Hot Ones Versus.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Cody Rhodes is slated to headline Night 2 of SummerSlam in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. This marks one of the most personal and high-stakes matches of Rhodes’ career, as he looks to dethrone Cena and fully cement his legacy.

SummerSlam takes place this weekend from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cody’s Hot Ones appearance will serve as the final media push before stepping into the ring for one of the biggest matches of his life.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of Cody’s Hot Ones appearance, WWE SummerSlam results, and more.