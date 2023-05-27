Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Collision Debut In Chicago, IL

Tickets for the AEW Collision debut in Chicago, IL on June 17th 2023 went on sale to the general public on Friday, following a Thursday pre-sale.

According to WrestleTix, as of Friday evening, 6,526 tickets had been distributed, with an estimated seating capacity of 8,698. The event did not sell out immediately, unlike the second episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics noted that ticket sales for Collision in Chicago is “definitely not a home run despite strong hints of CM Punk’s return.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk is expected to return for Collision’s debut, despite the fact that the event has yet to be advertised. Click here for news on ticket sales for the other Collision events that have been announced.