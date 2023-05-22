AEW Having Trouble Selling Tickets For The First Few Episodes Of Collision

Tickets for the first few episodes of AEW Collision are now on sale, with the exception of the very first episode, for which the official location will not be announced until this Wednesday.

So far, AEW has struggled with ticket sales, as evidenced by the numbers provided by WrestleTix.

* 1,599 tickets distributed for 6/24/2023 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

* 569 tickets distributed for 6/29/2023 in Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

* 1,285 tickets distributed for 7/8/2023 in Regina, SK at Brandt Centre

* 3,108 tickets distributed for 7/15/2023 in Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

* 3,247 tickets distributed for 7/22/2023 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the ticket sales on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Toronto is like 1,600 and that’s the day before the pay-per-view (Forbidden Door 2) that sold out instantly, and Toronto is a great market. And I heard from some people in Toronto like the publicity of it, nobody knew till Wednesday, and that’s not good. Hamilton, that’s sold under the 600 range, so really bad advances, so not a good sign.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the first episode of Collision is expected to take place at the United Center in Chicago, IL if CM Punk appears. If Punk does not appear, the event may be moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

The blue seats in the Hamilton seating chart screenshot are the ones that were still available as of Monday morning. The majority of the lower deck seats and the entire upper deck have not been sold.