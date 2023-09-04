Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Dynamite On Wednesday



Wednesday’s Dynamite show from All Elite Wrestling is a hot ticket.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday night, September 6, 2023.

According to Wrestle Tix, the show has sold 2,444 tickets, and 758 tickets are still remaining.

The show, which marks the post-ALL IN episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, is set up for 3,202 fans.

AEW last ran the venue in November of 2022, where they sold 3,572 tickets.

Scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, IN. is the start of the tournament to determine MJF’s opponent for the AEW Championship at AEW Grand Slam, Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis), as well as an appearance from “Hangman” Adam Page.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.