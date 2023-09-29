Update On Ticket Sales For Final Collision Heading Into AEW Wrestle Dream

Tickets are still available in bunches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Just 24 hours before the final AEW show leading into their inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event, 2,202 tickets have reportedly been sold for Saturday’s Collision.

The show will take place in the same venue as Sunday’s PLE, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., and will be set up for a total capacity of 6,417 seats for Collision on Saturday.

Scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision is the All Star Eight Man Tag-Team match, Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson, Best Friends vs. The Kingdom, as well as Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. The Gates of Agony.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.