Update On Ticket Sales For This Week’s AEW Dynamite (1/17/2024)

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 2,198 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday night, January 17, 2024.

There are 312 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 2,510 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for the AEW title, The Young Bucks will speak, Christian Cage defends the TNT title against Dustin Rhodes, plus Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Bullet Club Gold for the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team titles.

