Wednesday’s television show from All Elite Wrestling is a hot ticket.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30, 2023.

According to Wrestle Tix, the show has sold 3,361 tickets and there are 1,078 remaining.

The show is set up for 4,439 seats.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.