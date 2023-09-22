Update On Tickets Sales For AEW WrestleDream

AEW’s inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, October 1, in Seattle, WA, but ticket sales are expected to be flat.

The event is a memorial to the late great Antonio Inoki. However, the show honoring the life and career of NJPW’s founder will not feature top New Japan Pro Wrestling stars.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show has sold 5,005 tickets and “it looks to be the lowest PPV audience since the pandemic.”

According to WrestleTix, the show has a capacity of 7,566 people. The last time they were at the venue was for a Dynamite episode in January 2023.

If you count shows at Daily’s Place during this time period, that is the case. Because of the guidelines in place at the time, they had fewer people in attendance. After the pandemic, when AEW returned to the road in the summer of 2021, the lowest attendance PPVs not held at Daily’s Place included All Out with 10,126 in 2021, Revolution with 8,359 in 2022, and thus far in 2023, 9,000 with Double or Nothing.

The pre-show starts at 7pm ET, while the main card starts at 8pm ET.

Here is the updated card:

Singles Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Singles Match

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. Aussie Open

ROH Tag Team Championship Match

Adam Cole & MJF (champions) vs. TBA