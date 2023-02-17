Update on Trish Stratus’ WWE Status Heading Into WrestleMania 39

There was talk of another WWE Hall of Famer returning after Lita made a surprise appearance on RAW recently to assist Becky Lynch in her victory over Bayley in a steel cage match.

According to reports, WWE intended for Trish Stratus to make a comeback on this week’s episode of RAW in order to set up a match against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber.

Stratus, on the other hand, did not appear on the show, indicating that the plans had been nixed. As a result of Dakota Kai’s injury, the scheduled return and subsequent match was pulled.

Dave Meltzer confirmed Startus was slated to make a comeback in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He added that there are still plans for Startus to come back.

“Trish Stratus was at one point scheduled for Raw on 2/13 at the Barclays Center, but it was canceled. The reports were it was due to Kai’s injury. On paper it sounds like they were trying to build Lynch & Lita & Stratus vs. Damage Ctrl. We were told that the Stratus angle isn’t dead and that the match wasn’t scheduled for Elimination Chamber,” Meltzer wrote.

According to a number of reports, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Meltzer continued, “Whether that means Damage Ctrl would work twice over Mania or something completely different isn’t known at this point, only that there was a planned angle for this past week to bring Stratus back that was canceled and is still expected to be revisited at some point.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley vented on social media about not having a WrestleMania match for the second year in a row.