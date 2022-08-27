Update on What Renee Young, JBL and Others Were Filming for WWE

Several stars were spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, shooting footage for upcoming projects.

Renee Paquette’s (Renee Young) presence at the Performance Center had been previously mentioned by PWMania.com. She shared a selfie taken with Kevin Owens on her Instagram Stories, where she also revealed that she had taken part in a photo shoot.

In a new development, it has come to light that Paquette, Owens, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Johnny Gargano, and former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. were filming content for upcoming WWE programming on A&E.

Paquette revealed on her Instagram account that she was working on an upcoming episode of WWE Rivals with Owens, JBL, Gargano, and Prinze, as can be seen in the photo below.

Paquette captioned the photo with, “Reunited with some pals today to talk WWE Rivals @wweonae.”

There has been no word yet regarding when the Rivals episode will air or which feud will be covered, but we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

PWMania.com previously reported that JBL was going to work the SmackDown tapings in Detroit, for the episode that will be recorded and aired the following week. However, according to the spoiler report that can be found at this link, he did not make an appearance in front of the live audience. As of the time of this writing, there has been no update to the initial report; however, given that JBL was in Orlando this afternoon rather than Detroit, it is possible that the initial report was incorrect or that there was some sort of breakdown in communication.

Here is Paquette’s full Instagram post, which includes selfies with JBL and Owens: