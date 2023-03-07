Update On Why Vince McMahon Is At WWE RAW Tonight

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is confirmed to be backstage at the TD Garden in Boston for tonight’s live RAW.

In an update, PWInsider reports that McMahon is at RAW primarily to see veteran WWE Superstar John Cena, who is set to return to WWE TV tonight in his hometown to likely set up his WrestleMania 39 match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Vince was not scheduled to appear on tonight’s live RAW broadcast as of 6:30 p.m. Furthermore, he is not on the show to take over WWE creative or even to run it. It was also stated that the usual production and executive teams are handling tonight’s RAW in the same manner as usual.

For what it’s worth, according to talent backstage, Vince “looked different” tonight, according to Fightful Select. It was also mentioned that the talent had not been briefed on why McMahon was brought in. Another performer speculated that McMahon might leave the arena before the show begins.

McMahon and Cena are close, and McMahon has paid Cena multiple visits outside of WWE in recent months, as well as before McMahon left last summer. McMahon was present at Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s private wedding ceremony in Vancouver last summer, and one month later Cena joined Pat McAfee, Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and McMahon’s unidentified female friend at McMahon’s 77th birthday dinner in New York City.

This appears to be McMahon’s first WWE event since he “retired” in July 2022. He returned to the WWE Board of Directors earlier this year to assist in the company’s potential sale, and while there have been rumors of McMahon being involved with WWE creative at times, word is that he is still not working creative, and his role has not changed from what it was in early January when he first returned.

Click here for original plans for tonight’s WWE RAW (possible spoilers).

The following is the current announced lineup for tonight’s RAW from Boston’s TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso