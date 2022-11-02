Update on WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia Following Iran Conflict Reports

Concerns have been raised about the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event because of the ongoing conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as PWMania.com previously reported. Wrestling Observer Live offered update with new information by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com.

Alvarez said, “As of now, everybody is still heading to Saudi Arabia. It was reported yesterday that Saudi Arabia, ‘has shared intelligence’ with the United States, warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in Saudi Arabia. Of course, Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. And Dave Meltzer tweeted that ‘the best term regarding Saudi Arabia would be, quote, monitoring the situation. All plans are for the show at this moment, but you can’t control the real world.’ There was definitely a lot of trepidation yesterday about this trip, and I think, in general, a lot of the people that go on the trip are normally trepidatious one way or the other going in. But now we’ve got this on top of everything else. So it appears that the show must go on, and hopefully everything turns out all right. But that’s the update on Crown Jewel that’s coming up on Saturday.”

As PWMania.com reported, WWE has emergency procedures in place in the event of problems in Saudi Arabia, click here to read more.

You can watch a clip of Alvarez’s comments below: